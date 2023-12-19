Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2, is all set to release at the China box office tomorrow. The buzz is high, although the reasons may not be all favorable. But it’s been supportive enough to beat the pre-booking sales of The Marvels and The Batman. Although, one feat that may be left unachieved is The Flash. Scroll below for advance booking updates!

Jason Momoa starrer knocked it out of the park with its first installment. Aquaman hit the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office. It was released in China ahead of its domestic market, and the response was highly favorable. Word-of-mouth played a massive factor in its $291.80 million pre-booking sales.

Aquaman 2 Initial Response

This time around, things are not as favorable for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. There are multiple factors involved. The superhero film witnessed numerous delays, leading to an impact on the initial buzz. Plus, there have been countless negative reports on re-shoots, role reduction, etc, that have made the audience lose trust. Amber Heard’s defamation case with Johnny Depp also led to boycott demands by a section of cine-goers.

Aquaman 2 Advance Booking In China

As per the trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Aquaman 2 has added $296K via advance booking collection on Monday. The Jason Momoa led film has added total pre-booking sales of $977K in the period between December 19 and 25. These numbers are a tad better than The Marvels ($948K) and The Batman ($957K).

However, Aquaman 2 is currently behind The Flash, which had raked in a sum of $1 million by this duration. With one more day to go for pre-booking sales, let’s see where this James Wan directorial will land in advance booking collection in China. There will also be previews on Wednesday that will add to its total earnings ahead of release.

As per the report, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has already booked 91K screenings for its opening day. There is an additional 30K estimated in the next 24 hours.

As for the previews, over 3K screenings have been booked so far.

About Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman 2 stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 22, 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

