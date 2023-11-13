Johnny Depp has entertained us with diverse roles, but our favorite will always be Captain Jack Sparrow. Disney treated fans with five Pirates Of The Caribbean movies, and the sixth with Margot Robbie was in the works but was eventually shelved. Which is the highest-grossing film in the franchise? Scroll below for all the interesting box office details!

Johnny was ousted from Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise after its fifth installment, and there remain numerous rumors about his exit. While some blame Amber Heard‘s domestic violence allegations that led to his boycott in Hollywood, others claim it was his unprofessional behavior that led to it. Depp would allegedly turn up drunk on sets and throw tantrums that would delay the shoot by hours. There, however, remains no confirmation on the same.

Captain Jack Sparrow’s craze has not only been restricted to theatre halls but also to occasions like Halloween and inside hospitals. There are viral videos of Johnny Depp dressing up in his iconic role and surprising cancer patients. One can only imagine the unprecedented fame he achieves via Pirates Of The Caribbean, and the box office numbers are another proof of it.

Which Is The Highest Grossing Pirates Of The Caribbean film?

Check out the worldwide box office collections of Johnny Depp starrer throughout the years:

Dead Man’s Chest (2006) – $1.06 billion On Stranger Tides (2011) – $1.04 billion At World’s End (2007) – $961 million Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) – $795 million The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) – $654 million

As could be seen above, The Curse of the Black Pearl’s sequel, Dead Man’s Chest, is the highest-grossing Pirates Of The Caribbean film of all time.

Many wouldn’t know, but Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest was the third film ever to achieve the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office. The first two were Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

More About Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates Of The Caribbean sequel was directed by Gore Verbinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. It marked the transition of Johnny Depp as the lead character. Dead Man’s Chest featured an ensemble cast of JD, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jack Davenport, Bill Nighy, and Jonathan Pryce.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Credits: Box Office Mojo

