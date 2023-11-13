Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2008. They were both dating the Jonas Brothers (Nick and Joe, respectively) and while those relationships did not last, their bond did pass the test of time. Recent reports suggest Sel isn’t happy with Tay’s romance with Travis Kelce. Scroll below for the hot scoop!

Taylor was in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn. After six years of togetherness, fans were heartbroken when they called it quits in April 2023. Cut to July, Travis was spotted in a private box at The Eras Tour concert, trading bracelets with fans. He was also intended to give one to Tay with his number on it, and the rest, as they say, is history!

In recent times, there have been several reports that claim Selena Gomez isn’t happy with Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce. She feels it is fast-paced, and her BFF has been behaving oddly, going to his games and doing other stuff she wouldn’t otherwise. A report by OK! magazine has now revealed that an intervention has already taken place at the dinner table.

A source close to the development reveals, “Selena is wary of the whole thing. Selena doesn’t want to be mean or negative, but she’s just not sure about Travis.”

The report further claimed that Selena Gomez shared all her concerns with Taylor Swift over a two-hour meal in October. She is bothered explicitly about Travis Kelce’s past as he dated 50 women in his 2016 reality TV show, Catching Kelce.

Selena will always be “protective” of Taylor as they are sisters, and nothing will change that! However, it is to be noted that Swift and Kelce’s romance continues as they’re often spotted supporting each other in the tour and game arena. So Tay has made her choice irrespective.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was recently spotted enjoying her girls’ night out with Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, and Gigi Hadid. The fashionistas made heads turn with their stunning outfits and glamorous appearances!

For the unversed, Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Tay seems to be forming bonds with Travis’ friends as she hosted a viewing party for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Miami Dolphins game in New York and invited her girlfriends along with Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele, the wives of Blake Bell and Shane Buechele.

