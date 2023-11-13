Timothee Chalamet’s Saturday Night Live appearance had been making a lot of buzz, but this time, it has taken an ugly turn, with people showing their disappointment. Chalamet dropped a Hamas joke at the show on Sunday amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine War. The sketch featured the Wonka star and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, many celebrities have been facing a lot of criticism for their taking a stance, and they are also being criticized for staying mum on the entire thing. It has already claimed numerous lives, and the sufferings are still ongoing. The attack by Hamas on Israel took place on October 7th.

Timothee Chalamet, in his second time hosting Saturday Night Live, aka SNL, has attracted a lot of backlash for this Israel-Palestine War-related joke. In the sketch, Timothee is seen as an aspiring musician about to jump off a building while three passersby convince him to do otherwise. To stop him from jumping, they promise to support him on social media despite his music being genuinely horrible.

The three passersby then asked him the name of his band, to which Timothee Chalamet says it’s ‘Hamas’ pronounced as ‘Hay-mus.’ And then one of the three shouts at Timothee and says, “Dude, I’m not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram!” The official handle of SNL has shared the sketch on their Instagram, and you can check it here:

Netizens took to the comment section to criticize the SNL sketch. One of the users called it “Tasteless, at best.”

Another said, “When will SNL ever be sensitive and learn not to make fun about issues like this? What’s happening is not a joke, nor will it be one.”

A third one quipped, “Children were murdered; what kind of joke is that?”

This is followed by, “Is war supposed to be funny??? is war funny now,? Children women, and men dying are a joke now ??” “Absolutely sick. There’s a real genocide going on where people are DYING and the first thing they think of is to write a joke about it for SNL? do better,” “This is in really poor taste. SNL should be held accountable.”

And, “the fact that he agreed to joke about Hamas and Palestine is just SO distasteful and unfortunate.”

Another wrote, “Imagine “joking” about something that left thousands of children dead…”

And, “Shame on you @tchalamet and everybody involved.”

On the professional front, Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka is all set to release in December this year.

