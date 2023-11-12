Timothee Chalamet is an actor par excellence and a guy with abundant good looks. He has managed to sway quite a few ladies with his charm. Chalamet is currently dating The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, and his dating history before the supermodel was also pretty impressive. Let’s look at Timothee’s dating history from Johnny Depp’s darling daughter, Lily Rose-Depp, to Madonna’s baby girl, Lourdes Leon.

Chalamet and Jenner’s romance rumors broke out around April this year. Many were skeptical about the two, but when they came out in public at Beyonce’s Renaissance Concert, people couldn’t stop but adore them as a couple. They have been keeping things low-key but are still spotted together occasionally. For the unversed, Kylie was in a relationship with singer Travis Scott before dating the Wonka star. Kylie and Travis also have two kids.

Timothee Chalamet is undoubtedly handsome and is known to be well-mannered, too. The talented actor reportedly likes to keep his dating life under the radar because of social media pressures. Meanwhile, he is known for his high-profile girlfriends and is alleged to be dating nepo kids.

Here are a few ladies the Timothee Chalamet dated before Kylie Jenner:

1. Lily Rose-Depp

The Idol fame Lily Rose-Depp is the daughter of Hollywood legend Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. Lily and Timothee’s romance rumors started in 2018. In 2019, they were spotted locking lips on a boat in Italy’s Capri. The Dune actor spoke about the kiss in an interview with GQ. He revealed that it was one of the best days of his life, but it turned out to be embarrassing after the photographs came out in public. He added how people termed it a ‘PR stunt’ that disappointed him.

In 2020, Timothee and Lily Rose-Depp went their separate ways.

2. Lourdes Leon

Timothee Chalamet attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in NYC. Coincidentally, Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon was also a student there, and sparks flew, and the two allegedly started dating around 2013. Although there isn’t much detail on their dating life, as per several reports, they continued to stay friends even after splitting up. A few years back, Lourdes told Vanity Fair that she respects him, her first boyfriend.

3. Eiza González

Eiza González is a Mexican actress and the daughter of a yesteryear model, Glenda Reyna. Timothee Chalamet and Reyna allegedly dated in 2020. According to People’s source, they were spotted on a vacation in Cabo and looked happy together. The source added that they were accompanied by their friends and enjoyed the fun getaway. Unfortunately, things didn’t last for long, and in the same year, reports of their split were all over the news.

4. Sarah Talabi

Sarah Talabi is a model and a social media influencer who was said to be dating Timothee. Sarah and Timothee’s linkup rumors were reported by the celebrity gossip page on Instagram, Deuxmois. It stated that Chalamet and Sarah were allegedly seen dancing and kissing at Coachella last year. The model admitted to spending time with the actor but was tightlipped on the dating rumors. Guess! We will never know!

Timothee Chalamet’s name was also linked with Taylor Russell last year after he posted an adorable pic of them on his Instagram. However, there was no further news on the front. Russell is currently said to be dating Harry Styles.

Timothee is currently dating Kylie Jenner. A few days ago, they were spotted at an event where Kylie was honored with an award. The couple has yet to make it Instagram official.

