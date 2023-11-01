Madonna is known for her versatility in the music world, which rendered her the ‘Queen of Pop.’ The singer, who was once married to versatile actor Sean Penn, showcased her star power when she performed at Penn’s live auction, taking the price of her ukulele to a staggering amount. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The duo was married from 1985 to 1989, and even collaborated on a couple of projects. As per reports, the Oscar-winning actor was allegedly jealous of the singer’s success, which might have been one of the causes of their divorce. However, the former couple continued to remain friends even after their split.

Owing to that friendship and cordial relationship, Madonna graced an auction held by her ex-husband Sean Penn in 2016. As per Vulture, it was reportedly held the night before the Golden Globes, and at that time, he was raising money for the people of Haiti. It was attended by eminent celebs like Justin Bieber, Pamela Anderson, Jason Segel, Anderson Cooper, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leo is known for his taste in collectibles and owns several movie memorabilias. The actor – who is known for his prized possessions, once even from bid and lost an auction for a dinosaur bone. While the Titanic actor splurged a staggering $100,000 on U2 star Bono’s guitar, Madonna’s presence and performance of the La Vie En Rose generated $300,000. During the event, Sean Penn called upon his ex-wife, who performed the song on her ukulele. As per E Online, the amount went high after she promised to lick and kiss it.

The money from the charity went to the welfare of the Haitians via the organization j/P HRO. They were working to help thousands of people in Haiti who were severely affected by the 2010 earthquake. The donation reportedly totaled $7 Million [approximately]. Actress Soleil Moon-Frye, who is also an ambassador of the organization, showered praises on Madonna’s ex-husband and implied that no one cared more than the actor. She said, “When you see the good we’ve done in Haiti, you realize anything is possible if Sean is involved.”

Returning to Madonna, she left the world worried with her health scare news earlier this year. She was reportedly hospitalized for a bacterial infection, which resulted in the postponement of her Celebration global tour. She expressed gratitude towards the fans and loved ones who prayed for her. And we are glad that she is well and good.

