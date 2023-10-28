Rapper 50 Cent was all over the Internet after he did not hesitate to mock his friend-turned-rival Madonna. The acclaimed hip-hop star, who has been taking funny digs at the pop star on social media for quite some time, continued his ritual as he compared the latter’s posterior to that of an ant while sharing a collage on his official Instagram account. 50 Cent shared the image of an animated rant and compared it to Madonna’s latest appearance from her concert.

On Instagram, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, captioned the post as, “Who the f*ck did this?” adding, “She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed I want the f*cking doctors name right now,” alleging that Madonna went for a plastic surgery for her derriere. He added, “I mean, damn it man! LOL” This comes after in November last year he referred to Madonna as his grandmother after she had shared multiple sensuous posts on Instagram.

50 Cent and Madonna used to be good friends back in the 2000’s. Let’s explore what happened between the two that made them take digs at each other. According to The Standard, it all started when their record label Interscope in 2011 cleverly got them 50 Cent and Madonna in dispute by promoting the latter’s work and ignoring the former. This did not go down well with the Grammy-winning rapper as he took shots at the label asking why they announced Madonna’s song earlier when his album was on the way.

If the drama was not enough, 50 Cent again called out his record label after he realized that Madonna’s single Girls Gone Wild had the same name as one of the songs on his album. The rapper called it bulls*it adding, “These people are gonna make me kill one of them.”

The record-label drama led to bad blood between 50 Cent and Madonna. The rapper later shared a picture of Madonna at a gig in the LGBT Stonewall Inn bar, in New York City, with her son, but the songstress soon gave it back, saying she did not need anyone’s approval and that she was free to do anything with her body.

In 2021, 50 Cent again came at Madonna when she shared a few revealing pictures of hers while posing on a bed baring a ni*ple. The rapper said it was funny as the images were taken down by Instagram. He added that she was trying to become a virgin at the age of 63.

The two then came back at each other back and forth with 50 Cent once apologizing to the singer, saying he must have hurt her emotionally, but he had no intentions and that he does not benefit in this in any way.

However, Madonna called his apology a fake one saying she did not need one, and it was not valid. She added that he should be apologizing for his misogynistic, s*xist, ageist behavior remarks.

