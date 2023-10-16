Model and actress Julia Fox has made many revelations about her life and career in showbiz in her memoir Down the Drain. She was making headlines last year for her brief but eye-catching romance with Kanye West. The model has opened up about her past relationships and dropped many bombshells in her new book. As she is not shying away from talking about anything and everything, the actress recently appeared on a talk show to promote her book. During her appearance, she threw light on her friendship with Madonna, revealed the wildest thing she did at the Queen of Pop’s party, and how they first met.

Fox is a multi-talented woman who began her journey in showbiz after launching a successful line of clothing labeled Franziska Fox in 2014. She further pursued modeling and later acting. Her acting debut came with the 2019 film Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler.

Julia Fox has dropped her memoir Down the Drain and the biggest talking point from it is her previous relationship with Kanye West. Talking about her book on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fox revealed she does not want her parents to read her book and her ex-lovers might not like it. When a viewers asked Julia Fox about “the wildest part of the dinner party she had with Madonna.”

In her response, Fox said, “At one point we were like on top of the tables. Doing the photos and everything but Madonna is like, there’s so much strength in her vulnerability. When you meet her she has that ‘It’ factor and it totally makes sense why she is Madonna.” Further in the chat, Andy Cohen asked the Uncut Gems star how she met Madonna.

She said, “I met her at a dinner in New York years ago at Carbone downtown, and we had dinner with some really fabulous gays and then we kind of kept in touch, and then she was doing her biopic, and I really wanted to play Debbie and I went to her house and I read for her. It was just very very surreal and then we had that big dinner that went viral on the internet. But, we had been friendly before that.” Julia Fox added how she also knows Madonna’s daughter Lola very well and called her “iconic.”

For the unversed, Madonna finally picked Julia Garner, of Inventing Anna fame, to play her in her biopic, but it was scrapped when she embarked on her world tour earlier this year.

