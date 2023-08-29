Lady Gaga is no doubt a famous personality with millions of fans, but it seems the American television show presenter is the biggest fan of the pop icon. If you don’t believe us, then you would after reading this throwback story when the TV host turned Gaga’s urine into perfume, yes. you read that right! Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Gaga is all set to sway everyone off their feet with her portrayal as Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker 2, and the fans can’t wait to see her in that role. Her powerful vocals and acting prowess really do make people fall for her, but not to the extent where one would store her urine!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Cohen, on the Late Night show, revealed to Jimmy Fallon the time when Lady Gaga went to his Bravo Show; Cohen, describing the time, said, “So [Lady Gaga] peed in a trash can in her dressing room. It’s a long story, but she did. She said on her way out, ‘Look, I couldn’t get my way to the bathroom, I’m sorry’—she’s a superstar, she’s Lady Gaga, she can pee wherever she wants as far as I’m concerned. And so I said to our PAs, ‘You guys, we gotta do something with Gaga’s p*e. That’s a pop culture artifact. We could bottle that up and put it somewhere in the clubhouse.'”

Andy Cohen, continuing his Lady Gaga p** story, went on and said, “I have a PA named Ryan, and he emailed me and goes, ‘Look, Gaga’s pee is going to go toxic.’ Not because it’s Gaga’s p**, but just p*e goes toxic, apparently. But he found a recipe online where you can make it into something else using alcohol and stuff. He made it into perfume. So, we have it in a pretty bottle. I know it’s kind of gross, but that is a pop culture artefact if you ask me. That is going to be worth something.”

Lady Gaga even tweeted about Andy Cohen and wrote, “So @Andy told me they made perfume out of my pee from the trash in WWH dressing room (long story) U HAVE BEEN WARNED IF HE TRIES TO SPRITZ U.” Hope he did not spray it on himself or anyone else!

So @Andy told me they made perfume out of my pee from the trash in WWH dressing room (long story) U HAVE BEEN WARNED IF HE TRIES TO SPRITZ U — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 12, 2013

On the professional front presently, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to hit the screens in 2024.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Took The Blame For His Failed Relationship With Kate Moss & Confessed, “I Didn’t Give Her The Attention… I Was Horrific To Live With”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News