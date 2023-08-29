There has not been a single time when the popular South Korean celebrity couple Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin made it to the headlines with their cute relationship goals. From featuring in the movie Negotiation to romancing in the K-drama Crash Landing On You to endorsing the same brands – they have always managed to lead the headlines.

Now, Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin are a happily married couple who enjoy every little thing together, giving couple goals to us. The duo welcomed a little one in their lives last year. Now, scroll ahead to find out why the pair is leading the headlines.

Recently, Son Ye-Jin took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures flaunting her different skater skirt looks from her golf class. But that didn’t catch our attention. It was her caption that made it so special, as she appreciated her hubby Hyun Bin‘s improving photography skills. She wrote, “D-1. 😬Am I getting better?? His photography skills are getting better!😎”

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

In the first pic, Son can be seen wearing a blue co-ord set, while in the second, she wore a striped polo t-shirt with a blue skirt. In the third pic, she can be seen in an all-white outfit and in the fourth, she wore a white top with a denim finish skater skirt. She paired all of the four looks with a white hat, looking all fresh and dewy!

A few days back, Son Ye-Jin had shared pictures mentioning she is going to enroll herself in the golf class. However, at that time she kind of bashed Hyun’s photography skills. Lol. She had written, “Its so so hot what to do… I’m “out of class” golf. I’m on a youtube channel again.. I have to show a lot of improvement but I can’t do it.. Like.. Feeling.. Puppies. That’s why I’m sweating and I’m practicing swiftly, but I don’t want to.. Feeling.. This. Anyway, I asked my husband to take a long picture, but he only took a long~~~ crab picture. Anyway, take care of your health in this steamy heat and whatever it takes, you’re fighting.”

Their cute banter is everything to prove that the perfect couple goal does exist! What do you think?

