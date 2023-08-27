The South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has been ruling fans’ hearts with her amazing craft since she began her acting journey. The actress has proved she is truly the most beloved and talented stars in the industry with her work through years. Apart from her ace acting skills, Ye-jin is truly a fashionista and we can never get enough of her fashion A-game. During the press conference of her hit TV show Crash Landing On You, Ye-jin appeared wearing a cardigan over a dress and proved how only she can pull off such a look and gave a good competition to the internet’s obsession over Chris Evans’ Knives Out Sweater.

The 41-year-old began her journey in the South Korean entertainment industry over two decades ago. Since then, she has worked in K-dramas and movies and explored various genres.

Coming back, in 2019, Son Ye-jin again shared the screen space with her now-husband Hyun Bin in the drama Crash Landing On You. Throughout the show, Ye-jin wore many casual but beautifully styled clothes, which included several knitted sweaters and cardigans. She stayed in her character of Yoon Se-ri and fashioned a cardigan at the show’s press conference.

During the press conference, the actress appeared in a pale yellow mini dress with spaghetti straps and crystals embellished on its seams from the brand Miu Miu. Son Ye-jin chose to stay warm as the conference took place in December and wore a long pink Mohair cardigan, also from the same brand.

In the beautiful combination of pink and yellow, Son Ye-jin looked no less than a Barbie and proved that only she can pull off such a look at a press conference. She completed her look with shiny pointed heels and subtle makeup. She indeed gave good competition to Chris Evans’ famous Kives Out Sweater and we are totally obsessed with her pink cardigan.

Only Son Ye Jin carried the pink cardigan & yellow dress at 37 yrs old but looked like in her 20’s .. pic.twitter.com/OjRmLy4eeH — ruru (@rurupanatag) April 24, 2023

On the personal front, Son Ye-jin is now married to her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin. The duo tied the knot last year and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November.

