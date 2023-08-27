Kim Kardashian, the reality star media personality and whatnot, has a special talent for herself, and that is the power to tell whether anyone has a cavity or not just by a smell. The Skims founder and her family never fail to make the headlines, and she became popular all the more because of her s*x tape scandal. Kim has a whole lot of talents, many people do, but this is completely on a whole new level.

The model/social media personality was recently rumoured to be wooing star athlete Tom Brady at the Fourth of July party, but that has dialled down now, and there has been no new update on her dating life. on the other hand, her ex-husband Kanye West is living his best life with his new Bianca Censori and is currently on their never-ending European vacation.

Back in the day, when Kim Kardashian was still married to Kanye West, during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she opened up about her special talent of telling whether anyone has cavities by just a smell. Not only that, she even took to her Twitter to share her hidden talent with the world. In the interview, she said, “I can smell when someone has a cavity. It’s a very specific smell — not a bad-breath smell — but something that is really strong.”

Kim Kardashian Tweeted about her talent way back in 2009 when she said, “i have a really odd talent. i can smell when someone has cavaties! i have never been wrong yet! they don’t even have 2 be super close by me.” She also wrote, “i can smell by having one conversation with someone! sooo weird huh!”

That surely is an odd talent to possess! Check out the old tweets of Kim Kardashian here:

i have a really odd talent. i can smell when someone has cavaties! i have never been wrong yet! they dont even have 2 be super close by me — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2009

i can smell by having one conversation with someone! sooo weird huh! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2009

On the professional front, Kim Kardashian was last seen in Season 3 of their reality show The Kardashians, and its finale episode came out last month. She will also appear on the American Horror Story Season 12.

