Dakota Johnson needs no introduction. The actress is among the most talented and followed Hollywood stars. Despite being born to famous parents, Dakota made her own name in the film industry with her sheer talent. She is widely known for her role as Anastasia Steele from the Fifty Shades film franchise. While the actress not only took home millions of dollars with the successful film trilogy, she was also introduced to the realm of BDSM and her perspective toward s*x toys was changed forever.

Dakota began her acting journey as a kid and later as an adult. She did several gigs throughout her career before her breakthrough, that came with the 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey.

In the film franchise, the actress played a college student opposite Jamie Dornan’s business tycoon character Christian Grey. Throughout the film franchise, which revolved around Christian Grey and his s*xual desires, Dakota Johnson did many bold and raunchy scenes. The movie not only gave her immense fame and popularity but also introduced her to what BDSM is and the pros of using s*x toys.

Back in 2017, the actress revealed how her perspective changed after the movie during an interview with Glamour UK. Talking about the whole idea of BDSM and s*x toys, she said, “Oh some of that stuff is just so beautiful!” Dakota Johnson continued, “I soon found out [while filming Fifty Shades that] there are all these different tiers. There are some things out there that are really grimy and nasty, and then there are really beautiful, intricate, and chic toys.”

She further added, “Actually, whole aspects of the BDSM world are truly beautiful.” “I’m fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality. I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life.”

Dakota is now an investor and co-creative director of a s*x toy-making company named Maude. On the work front, she is set to make her Marvel debut with the upcoming film Madame Web playing the titular role.

