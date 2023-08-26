The sun seems to shine back on MCU as The Marvels might get that IMAX release after all with Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet-led Dune: Part Two’s release gets pushed back to next year the comic book superhero film will be able to screen at IMAX theatres. The sci-fi film garnered a lot of praise and appreciation along with multiple awards in its first sequel; hence, the audience was anticipating the sequel.

On the other hand, Marvel’s standard has considerably dipped with the past few films and the audience is really disappointed at the Studios, which might be one of the reasons why it was previously reported that the Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani starrer The Marvels won’t get access to the high-end theatres.

Now, as per the Deadline via CBR, Dune: Part Two’s release has been delayed by four months; it was initially supposed to be released on November 3 2023 will now be released in 2024 due to the ongoing SAG-AfTRA strike and the WGA Strike, Warner Bros. has made the official announcement as well. The report claims that Disney will stick to releasing the MCU film in its scheduled time only; rather, with the Dune sequel out of the way, they might release the Brie Larson starrer early and on the initial release date of the Zendaya-led.

Disney is expected to take full advantage of Dune 2’s delay and hog up the IMAX screens, which they weren’t getting access to for The Marvels. As per reports, the Denis Villeneuve film got an extended six-week run in the IMAX theatres.

The updated release date of Dune: Part Two is reportedly March 14th 2024, while that of The Marvels is November 10th 2023, and if the reports are to be believed, it will move forward to November 3rd.

