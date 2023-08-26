While we saw too much drama unfolding in Hollywood, nothing can come close to the one that was taking place on the sets and around Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2. The movie that stars Jason Momoa in the titular character has been a hot topic of discussion throughout the pandemic for various reasons. The top most being Amber Heard’s involvement in the franchise as Mera, and the second being the numerous delays the movie has gone through. Now, as the reports of another delay started coming in, the studio seems to have put a full stop to them.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and an ensemble. Directed by James Wan, it is the direct sequel to the franchise that holds the record of being the highest-earning movie for DC and second highest for Warner Bros before Barbie took over. So the stakes are very high.

Now, if the latest reports are to go by, the makers are in no mood to face another delay for the movie that has already undergone four release date changes. The report says it will stay on its Christmas 2023 release despite every hurdle. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Direct (via Rotten Tomatoes), Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, will release on December 20, 2023, as last announced, and will not movie from the Christmas week now despite the ongoing Hollywood Strikes. The studio has confirmed the same, according to the report, as they have delayed Dune 2.

However, considering the wild nature of release date changes and reshoots Aquaman 2 has been through, nothing is concrete until we buy that ticket and get into the hall. Initially planned for December 16, 2022, the movie was then moved to March 17, 2023, only to be delayed to December 25, 2023, and then postponed on December 20, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

