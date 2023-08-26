Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been the most talked about film of this year so far, and hopefully, no other movie will come closer to that in various aspects. The director is known for his reluctance to use CGI in his films, and in this movie as well, he made history by creating the effect of a nuclear bomb without VFX, but the area is too vast, and the film’s supervisor in that department Andrew Jackson has shed some light on it.

The film is based on the life of the father of the atomic bomb and not just what and how he created such a revolutionary weapon but also what his mental state was during the entire time. As for Nolan, he is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of this time and anything he does, he does with great panache.

Since people know that Christopher Nolan is not a big fan of VFX, many think that there had been zero use of the technology while making Oppenheimer, but that is not entirely true as per a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s VFX supervisor Andrew Jackson has shade some light on the CGI department, although remind you he has been very clear that the explosion depicting the Trinity Test was very real and went on to debunk that as well.

The Oppenheimer crew revealed, “Some people have picked that up and taken it to mean that there are no visual effects, which is clearly not true. Visual effects can encompass a whole lot of things,” including the ‘in-camera’ special effects created on set.

Jackson also spoke about Oppenheimer’s show stealing, Trinity Test scene, and speaking of that, he said, “[Christopher Nolan] didn’t want use any CG simulations of a nuclear explosion. He wanted to be in that sort of language of the era of the film … using practical filmed elements to tell that story.” He, explaining the filming of the scene, added, “They used four 44-gallon drums of fuel and then some high explosives under that, which sets the fuel alight and launches it into the air.”

Jackson continued, “We had some with really close-up detail of the burning explosion. We had a lot of material that we could layer up and build into something that had the appearance of something much bigger.” He concluded by giving his opinion on AI’s involvement in filmmaking, “We’re on the verge of a revolution in not just our industry, but across the board. I don’t think people have quite grasped the reality of how much is going to change.”

Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer became one of the top r-rated movies and has earned generously at the box office.

