Kanye West and his new Bianca Censori don’t believe in giving the internet a rest, as there is something or the other being reported about the couple. Their quirky dressing style has already gathered a lot of attention, and now the rapper has ditched his upper body clothes while sunbathing while his wife slipped into a skimpy two-piece during their European vacation.

The couple, a few days back, gathered a lot of criticism for their bare-foot fashion as the internet got disgusted by that, and Bianca‘s obsession with n*de coloured outfits allegedly resulted in the locals calling the cops on them. For the unversed, Kanye, who now goes by Ye, married his employee turned muse Censori after his divorce from Kim Kardashian in a non-legally binding wedding earlier this year.

An Instagram user, Jeen Yuhs, posted the picture of Kanye West and Bianca Censori indulging in a leisurely time of sunbathing and relaxing at a cabana near a pool. The rapper was seen shirtless with just a pair of black trousers and a statement necklace on. His wife, on the other hand, lay on a blanket on the grass wearing her trademark n*de colour; this time, she sported a bikini top and a pair of thong-styled bottoms in the same colour tone.

Bianca Censori has been the reigning queen of sheer clothes for the past few days, and although it is unclear through the picture whether the scantily clad outfit is sheer or not, she sure does rock them with ease.

Meanwhile, netizens seem to be really happy for Kanye West and his wife Bianca as they believe the couple is really happy and having a gala time at the moment, as one of the fans commented, “This bianca girl is the luckiest woman on the planet as she gets to spend everyday of her life with the G.O.A.T”

One of the others said, “Zaddy, Ye you looking good lol”

Another well-wishing fan said, “I’m happy for Ye and his wife Bianca both look good with good vibe @ peace that’s what life is all about”

One of them quipped, “Kanye has gained weight; it shows that he has been living his best life since he was married”

Followed by, “Bro really just vibin by the pool 🇮🇹”, “DAWG “, “Those don’t have no privacy”, and “So happy for him”.

Check out their picture and peoples' reaction to it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jeen__yuhs_

