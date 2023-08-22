Following his controversial divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West went on to give love a second chance, not just starting a new romance with his new partner Bianca Censori, but also shocking fans and online users after it was reported that the pair had decided to tie the knot in a secret ceremony that took place in Beverly Hills, in January 2023.

Since then Kanye and his new wife have been spotted at various events and at exotic vacations. The two are in Italy for the past few weeks and are making headlines for public indecency. Apparently, Censori showed too much skin for some residents of the catholic country and they want her to be booted from the country or arrested!

Over the past several weeks, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been exploring Italy together, enjoying a month-long trip. However, on Sunday, Bianca stirred up controversy by donning a revealing nude catsuit for a dinner outing with Kanye. Her nearly n*ked appearance raised eyebrows and drew criticism from residents of Italy, as reported by Daily Mail.

Bianca Censori opted for a braless look in the form-fitting jumpsuit, occasionally using a black cross-body bag to shield her n*pples. Meanwhile, Kanye sported a black snood along with a loose-fitting black jacket and trousers. Images from their excursion have gained significant traction on social media, prompting numerous internet users to call for local authorities to take action against Bianca for her unconventional attire.

As per the rulings of the Italian Constitutional Court, individuals can face fines ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 euros, or imprisonment ranging from four months to four years, for exposing themselves in locations frequented by minors or in close proximity to such areas. A number of Italians took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Bianca showing off her n*ked body.

A Twitter user wrote, “How about police in every country arrest anyone who is n*de? It’s called indecency… Tired of being forced to see n*de women and should be illegal for children to see this,” while another user wrote, “It’s a shame that they can’t arrest her for public indecency. They look like clowns, how embarrassing.”

A third user tweeted, “It’s surprising she hasn’t been arrested. Italy is much more conservative, in this case rightly so!”

