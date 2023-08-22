South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has been ruling her fans’ hearts since her debut over two decades ago. The actress has come a long way in her career and explored various genres, working with celebrated actors and directors. After working for decades in the industry, Ye-jin found her “the one” in her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin, and settled down. Ahead of their dreamy wedding, the duo’s real-life romance was highly anticipated by their fans due to their impeccable chemistry in their movie and show. But, Hyun was not the only actor that Ye-jin was linked up with as once there were rumours that she was dating Kim Nam Gil.

Since her debut in 2000, Ye-jin has ruled both the small and silver screens. She has proved she is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry, and her films and shows never fail to entertain.

However, back in 2013, when she shared the screen space with Kim Nam Gil, their romance rumours were reaching the sky. The duo starred together in the drama Sharks, aka Don’t Look Back: The Legend Of Orpheus, and the 2014 movie, Pirates. Many reports claimed the two were getting along together well and soon fell for each other. Some media outlets also claimed that Ye-jin was behind the casting of Nam Gil in Pirates, as they had already played a couple in the previous drama.

As the rumours were seeing no bounds, Son Ye-jin’s agency, MS Team Entertainment, broke its silence and dismissed the speculations. As per Soompi, a representative of the agency, said, “The rumour that the two are dating is absurd. They are absolutely not in a romantic relationship. It is true that the two became closer through their drama and movie filming. However, if they really were dating, they would be honest about it.”

Stating that the dating rumours are false, the agency further added, “Son Ye-jin and Kim Nam Gil grew close to each other while casting in the drama ‘Shark’ and movie ‘Pirate’ together, and they are nothing more than good friends.” Moreover, “They never had any private meet-ups other than promotion schedules.”

The statement further clarified, “Kim Nam Gil had his last shooting of ‘Shark’ much earlier than Son Ye-jin, and Son Ye Jin had to finish the drama up with the other actors and staff until the end. Son Ye-jin started shooting ‘Pirate’ directly after finishing ‘Shark’.” Nam Gil’s agency also denied these dating rumours.

In 2018, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin first shared the screen space in the film The Negotiation. They both reunited for the romance K-drama Crash Landing On You in 2019 and left everyone in awe of their on-screen romance. As they reportedly began dating on the sets of the show, the duo made their relationship public in 2021 and tied the knot a year later in March 2022. They welcomed their first baby, a boy in November.

