BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has been all over the internet ever since details about her romantic life came out. The K-Pop idol is indeed having the time of her life, as she is seemingly thriving on both her personal and professional fronts. While we are fans of the singer’s voice and quirky dance moves, Jisoo has also mesmerised us with her impeccable dressing sense. While she and her bandmates are currently embarking on scripting history with their Born Pink world tour shows in Las Vegas, the 28-year-old turned an elegant party girl in a stunning co-ord set.

Along with her bandmates, the BLACKPINK star began her musical career in 2016, after training for a few years. Over the course of seven years, she has achieved a lot of fame and popularity. While she always fulfills her commitments to the band, she is also a global ambassador of various luxurious brands.

BLACKPINK is currently on its Born Pink world tour and is making their thousands of fans groove to their tracks in different cities across the globe. Their latest stop was Las Vegas, where they had sold-out shows and scripted history. Throughout her shows, Jisoo wore some stunning pieces from her glamorous wardrobe, but our favourite one is the matching crop top and skirt in which she was shining so much that she almost put a disco ball to shame.

The outfit consisted of a sleeveless crop top with a sheer black cloth that covered Jisoo’s neckline and silver pyramid studs that made a symmetric pattern. The mini pleated skirt added to the look’s hotness as Jisoo flaunted her toned s*xy long legs.

Coming to her makeup, Jisoo opted for a glammed-up one with expressive eyes. She accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and partially tied her hair. It is safe to say that elegance was dripping from Jisoo when she looked into the camera. While K-Pop idols are usually body shamed for either being too skinny or fat, Jisoo’s confidence is something that girls should take notes about. Check out her pictures here.

For the unversed, Jisoo is currently in a relationship with South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun. Apart from her, BLACKPINK also has Lisa, Rose and Jennie, and all four members are currently in the middle of their contract renewal discussions with their agency, YG Entertainment.

