Nobody does fashion quite like Megan Fox. Known for putting her envious curves on display in the sexiest apparel, Megan can be credited for adding the sass in Sassy. The former ‘Transformers star has an impeccable style that can neither be copied nor recreated, strengthening her position as the OG diva among fashion lovers. The Hollywood icon pulls off risque outfits with the utmost ease and we are sharing one such look today that is sure to bring back your ‘Same Old Love’ for her.

Megan is currently making headlines for her crazy love affair with popstar Machine Gun Kelly. Their steamy red-carpet appearances as a couple have often garnered eyeballs, making singles go green with envy. Megan is also set to debut her poetry collection titled ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’ in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the sensational lookbook, Megan Fox, 36, never leaves an opportunity to flaunt her curvaceous figure and we are not complaining. The actor once set social media ablaze in a risqué black mini dress with a revealing bikini style bodice, making us question – ‘Euphoria Black Dress Trend’ who? The little black dress is from Megan’s 2019 collaboration with BOHO which set ‘New Rules’ for every fashionista out there. No wonder MGK often can’t keep ‘Hands To Myself’!

For makeup, Megan Fox went with her signature glossy nude lips, winged eyeliner, defined brows, contoured nose, and bronzed cheeks. She wore nothing but silver hoops for the accessory part, letting her outfit do all the talking. Her luscious black wavy locks were allowed to rest on her shoulders, accentuating the entire feel of the look. You can check out the picture below:

Do you think any Hollywood star will ever be able to outdrive Megan Fox’s sensational style files? If yes, drop a name below in the comment section.

For more fun fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Ate & Left No Crumbs Flaunting Her Racy Cleav*ge In A Plunging Gown Putting Possibly Every Sane Person Under Her Spell, Nobody’s Complaining Either!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News