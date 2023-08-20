Being a Hollywood star, Johnny Depp has always been known for his intriguing personal life. One aspect of his life that captured the attention of the media and fans around the world was his relationship with the stunning French supermodel, Vanessa Paradis.

Depp and Paradis became the epitome of a supportive and loving couple. The two were in a relationship for nearly 14 years and they were considered as a good-looking couple on the block. However, they weren’t as clean as they sometimes appeared. Scroll down to know more.

As per a Fox News report, Johnny Depp usually smells bad because he seldom takes showers. The publication also cited a source as saying, “He isn’t big on personal cleanliness and Vanessa isn’t much different. They found their perfect match in each other – it’s hard to be around them. Their personal hygiene is not their priority.”

Despite being recognized as a cinematic heartthrob and earning the title of People magazine’s S*xiest Man Alive, Johnny Depp deliberately crafts a distinct persona in his private life, according to insiders. Vanessa Paradis, his stunning girlfriend, seems to share a similar disposition.

“Vanessa is the furthest thing from a supermodel every second that she isn’t on a big photo shoot. No makeup and unruly hair – she’s a bit of a mess normally,” an insider said.

The report further said that Johnny Depp’s new co-star, Angelina Jolie, also got a taste of the real man while they filmed The Tourist together in Paris in 2010. Citing a source the publication quoted, “When Johnny shows up for work or travel, he’s usually in rough shape. If he’s showing up for work on set, he’ll be a total professional, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be shiny and clean. He entrusts his movie looks to his hair, make-up and costume team. He’s quite a character in person.”

Unfortunately, after a 14-year-long relationship, Depp and Paradis announced their separation in 2012. The former couple were blessed with two beautiful children, Lily-Rose and Jack. Lily-Rose Depp also made her Hollywood debut recently with The Idol.

