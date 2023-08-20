Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off for three years i.e. from 2011 to 2014 and post their split, the latter shared her feelings in a lot of her interviews. Bieber, on the other hand, mostly remained quiet except when he revealed that her relationship with the songstress felt like a marriage and there were times when he would lose his mind. Scroll down to know what else Bieber shared post his split with Selena Gomez.

On the personal front, Justin Bieber married the love of her life Hailey Jade Bieber in 2018. The two recently shared that they were willing to start their family and would love to become parents. The singer, on the work front, is in news over firing his longtime manager and mentor Scooter Braun, but apparently there is no truth to it.

Speaking of Justin Bieber talking about Selena Gomez, as per Hola! magazine, the singer said, “We were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other. But when it’s like that and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you. Your girl or your dude, they’re always going to disappoint you. Your full identity can’t be in that person. My identity was in her. Her identity was in me.” Bieber, who was 21 at the time of the interview, further shared that he moved in with Gomez at the age of 18. “[I] started my own life with her,” said Bieber adding, “It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age.”

The Grammy-winning singer then shared how their relationship was very volatile and they would often get into fights. “When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin’ mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other,” admitted Justin Bieber.

He then claimed, “Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling. People have made it seem in movies that it’s this fairy tale.” The singer also spoke about his biggest lesson from his relationship with Selena Gomez was, “I can’t lean on people. I got to lean on God I gotta trust in him through all my situations. Then, hopefully, my other relationships will flourish around me.”

Prior to Bieber’s interview, he had earlier admitted that he hasn’t been in a relationship for a while now saying, “I got my heart broken. I’m just trying to let that heal up.”

