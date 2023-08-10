Disney has given us various teenage stars so far and we have loved them all from the bottom of our hearts. While those stars, including Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Miley Cyrus and more, are now in their 30s, they are still sticking by each other’s sides. The High School Musical star once proved she is a true friend of Selena’s when she helped her avoid her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber at Met Gala 2015.

Selena has lived her life in the public eye ever since she found fame. Sel was a child star when she starred on the kids’ show Barney and Friends, but found fame with her role as Alex in Wizards of Waverly Place. While her songs and acting jobs have always received praises, her dating life has also been something people have been interested about to date, especially her long on-again-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated several times from 2010 to 2018, before their final break up. The duo were a sensation in the early 2010s, owing to their chemistry and love for each other. However, soon after their final breakup, the Yummy singer tied the knot with Hailey Bieber.

Coming back, in 2015, Sel and JB broke up and soon had to face each other at the star-studded Met Gala. As the two did not bail and showed up at the charity event, and even attended Rihanna’s after-party, Selena Gomez was spotted hanging out with her pal Vanessa Hudgens and not worrying about her ex being in the same hall as her.

During her appearance on the show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Vanessa was asked if she was helping the Wolves singer in staying away from Justin Bieber. In her reply, The Princess Switch star admitted the same and said, “She’s one of my best friends, and you just want to have your girlfriend’s back.” She further proved how she is a strong woman who never fails to help her pals by saying, “We didn’t really try to avoid him or anything. I mean, no one really wants to see your ex-boyfriend.”

Well, Vanessa Hudgens is the friend we all need. Let us know your views on the same in the space below.

