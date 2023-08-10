



Rihanna is currently enjoying her second pregnancy phase and has been serving looks whenever she is out for any event or simple brunch dates with her partner A$AP Rocky. Rihanna, apart from being a celebrated singer, is also an entrepreneur and owner of the beauty brand FENTY Beauty and lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

She has often modelled for her own brand and flaunted her curves in suspenders and s*xy lingeries. Today, we brought you one of the s*xiest pictures from RiRi’s bold photoshoots from the early days of her career. Scroll ahead to check it out!

While scrolling through Pinterest, we suddenly stumbled upon this old photograph of Rihanna, where the singer posed in front of the camera, stripping off her top and squeezing her braless b**bs with her palms, giving it a more sensuous look. She paired the look with a sheer, bejewelled and intricately designed skirt and printed bandana to tie her hair in a messy bun.

Check out the look here:

Rihanna wanted to keep a boho look, which is why she opted for a pair of thick gold oxidised hoops, stacks of bangles, matte finish armlets and a lot of finger rings. For makeup, she went with the tanned look with a contoured face, defined brows, smokey brown eyes, highlighted cheekbones and nose and completed the look with matte maroon lip shade. If anyone could have started the new ‘latte makeup’ trend, then it would be undoubtedly Rihanna.

The Diamonds singer knows what goes best and what not and how she can keep her s*xiness even without wearing anything. Her topless look surely made us go ‘oh la la’!

For the unversed, Rihanna has recently launched a new maternity line under Savage X FENTY with oversized T-shirts and bralettes to let pregnant women channel their inner s*xiness while being comfortable.

What are your thoughts about Rihanna’s throwback look channeling her inner diva in only a sheer skirt?

