Son Ye-jin is a well-known name in the industry as the South Korean actress has crash landed in our hearts with her stunning performances. The actress has ruled the small and big screens for decades and has made millions fall in love with her craft. However, it is not only her acting that has made us her fans but also her stunning fashion choices. Today, we are talking about the time the Crash Landing On You star mesmerised us with her timeless beauty in a gorgeous blue and black gown.

The actress has been in the industry for over two decades now. She has broken all age-related myths with her hot bod and glass glow skin. Apart from her professional commitments, she is enjoying her time with her husband Hyun Bin and their baby boy.

Son Ye-jin can make anything her ramp with her ahead-of-time and trendy outfits. But, her red carpet looks are indeed out of the world and she has made millions turn heads with her graceful walk. Back in 2009, the actress arrived at the Blue Dragon Film Awards looking like a doll.

For the red carpet event, the actress opted for a timeless blue and black gown with extraordinary ruffled details. The strapless outfit featured a black top with a plunging neckline through which she flaunted her b*sty cl*avage. The U-shaped cutout on the front had a ruffled detailing stuck to her bre*sts.

The feathered skirt complimented her curves and made her have her time on the carpet. This time, Son Ye-jin did opt for some metal bangles and earrings to accessorise her look and added a multicoloured shimmery clutch as well. Her nude makeup, messy bun, and beautiful smile stole the show. Check her look on Twitter here:

What are your views on the Crash Landing On You star’s look? Let us know in the space below.

