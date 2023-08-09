BLACKPINK’s youngest member Lisa is currently busy scripting history with her immense fame and unmatchable talent. The K-Pop idol has been busy with her concerts and shows for a long time now, and it seems she recently took some time to enjoy nature and go swimming. The 26-year-old recently amazed her millions of followers on Instagram with her stunning pictures in a tiny green bikini as she enjoyed an outdoor swimming session.

The K-Pop idol, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, is a Thai rapper based in South Korea. She made her musical debut in 2016 and has reached new heights every day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisa is the most-followed K-Pop idol on Instagram and enjoys a massive following of over 96.5 million. Amid her busy schedule with several shows of BORNPINK tour, she seemingly had a sunny getaway and chose to share glimpses of the same with her fans. In a carousel of pictures posted by the rapper, she could be seen stunning in full sleeved white shirt that she left unbuttoned and tied on her s*xy waist. She paired the shirt with cute denim shorts and posed for some sun-kissed pictures.

Amid the picturesque view of sea and mountains, Lisa was also spotted going swimming in a tiny green bikini with knot details. The halterneck top was paired with a green bottom through which the BLACKPINK star flaunted her hot physique. Leaving her locks open, Lisa did hearts as her post garnered over 4.3 million likes in just two hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Reacting to Lisa’s sultry pictures, BLINKS undoubtedly went crazy and called her “HOT MAMA.” One wrote, “She is the main character and we are just living in her world,” while another penned, “SUMMER SUITS YOU (literally) 🥵🥵🥵.”

A third wrote, “This Lisa is hotter than the sun.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, which also has Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, is celebrating its seventh anniversary. The contract renewals of its four members are currently in discussions.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Preggers Rihanna Flaunts Her Cleav*ge In A Black Bra As She Proudly Breastfeeds Baby RZA In The $45 (Rs 4,000) Maternity Wear Empowering Mothers Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News