The K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK’s maknae Lisa’s achievement list has no bounds. The Thai rapper, who is now based in South Korea has been making headlines every day whether with her contract renewal discussions or her brand endorsement projects. But now, the rapper has created history as she has become the first K-Pop star to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame.

The K-Pop star, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, began her journey with the band in 2016 after training for a few years. She debuted alongside her bandmates Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, who all are also focusing on their individual careers. The band is currently celebrating its sevent anniversary and its contract renewal with its agency YG Entertainment is now under discussions.

In her career of seven years, Lisa has scripted history at various points. She is a cultural icon in the world and also serves as a global ambassador of many luxurious brands. Lisa has partnered with CELINE, Bulgari, Mac, Adidas, Penshoppe, AIS Thailand, Chivas Regal, and several other South Korean cosmetic brands so far.

As BLACKPINK is breaking records with every passing day, Lisa is nowhere behind. As per Billboard, the 26-year-old has been announced to be inducted into the 2023 Asian Hall of Fame with other notable names, including TOKiMONSTA, Ben Fong-Torres, Freddie Mercury, Johnny Cash, Ryuichi Sakamoto, TOKiMONSTA and Far*East Movement.

The Asian Hall of Fame works toward the advancement of Asian and Indigenous leadership achievement, and service to the US and globally. Established by the Robert Chinn Foundation in 2004, the programme aims to train local youth, promote cross-cultural content, amplify legislation and extend support to women founders.

Lisa is being inducted as a Cultural Icon for her contributions to the music industry. The ceremony is set for October 21 at the Biltmore Hotel, in Los Angeles.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her fans, BLINKS.

