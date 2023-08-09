Gal Gadot has made quite a name for herself thanks to her DC superhero role of Wonder Woman. However, the role came with its own struggles, and Gadot was in no mind to give up for anything. The Hollywood star, in an earlier interview, revealed that she was five months pregnant when she shot for Wonder Woman and even Justice League. The actress then shed light on how a few scenes were shot again with the help of the VFX department. Scroll down to know the details.

Gal Gadot, on the work front, will soon be seen in a movie called Heart of Stone which also stars Bollywood A-lister Ali Bhatt and 50 Shades of Grey Fame Jamie Dornan. On the personal front, the actress is married to Israeli businessman Jaron Varsano and shares three kids together.

Circling back to Gal Gadot’s pregnancy days, as per Business Insider, the actress, in an interview, shared how the VFX team came to her rescue by cutting a triangle in the front of her suit and filling it with green screen cloth. The team then created a flat stomach in post-production. “On close-up, I looked very much like Wonder Woman,” said Gadot while talking about the reshoots adding, “On wide shots I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog.” The film’s director Patty Jenkins, at the time, shared, “She’s pregnant during part of the movie, in a suit out in a field in the freezing cold in others. There are so many things we asked her to do: Now do it on one foot. Now shout while you’re doing it. Now it’s raining in the freezing cold and you’ve lost your voice, go. Everyday it was a hilarious gauntlet and she would do it.”

Gal Gadot also spoke about being pregnant with her second child during Justice League, but she did not reveal it to her colleagues as “I didn’t want attention.”

She added, “The default should be that women get the job done, but there’s a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders.”

The Red Notice star also shared her views on feminism saying, “People always ask me, ‘Are you a feminist?,’ And I find the question surprising, because I think, ‘Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a s*xist.’”

