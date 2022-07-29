The Gray Man has created a record on Netflix on its opening week. The Russo brothers’ directorial was released on 22nd July. Despite the hype around the film, it received mixed reviews. The film stars Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Rege-Jean Page.

Just recently, it was reported that the $200-million action thriller will be turned into a franchise after the streaming giant confirmed a sequel to it. Gosling and the Russo brothers are also confirmed to be a part of it. Meanwhile, when it comes to the first part, it is doing wonders on the viewership charts.

Netflix released their official streaming chart data for The Gray Man premiere week. According to that, the film has been streamed for a total of 88.55 million hours since its opening day. It is also trending at number one place and is ahead of the animated film The Sea Beast, with 34.14 million hours, and Dakota Johnson’s Persuasion with 29.04 million hours.

As per the reports, The Gray Man’s opening week’s streaming numbers have placed the Ryan Gosling starrer at the fifth best opening week in Netflix’s history. The fourth place is taken by The Kissing Booth 3 with 90.86 million hours, third is by The Adam Project with 92.43 million hours. Don’t Look Up is second with 111.03 million hours, and Red Notice at first with 148.72 million hours.

The viewership numbers are good, considering the ratings it received from critics. But a whole discussion is going around the critic-audience disconnect. While the Russo Brothers‘ directorial has received 47% on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience score is as high as 90%.

The Netflix number also indicates that people are watching The Gray Man despite what critics have to say. Audiences seem to love the slick action sequences, editing, and impressive cast of characters.

