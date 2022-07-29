Sydney Sweeney is rising to fame, and though she has appeared in several films and series, the most famous being Euphoria, the actress says she still doesn’t earn enough. Sweeney plays the role of Cassie Howard in the hit teen drama series featuring Zendaya in the lead.

She has also joined the cast of the upcoming Madame Web movie, alongside Dakota Johnson. It is her first ever role in a superhero film, but details regarding it have been kept hush hush. Sweeney recently talked about physical training that was required for the part, which spanned from the fight and movement training to Reformacore Pilates.

Amidst this, Sydney Sweeney also spoke about the harsh realities of being an actor. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, The Voyeurs actress revealed that her success has not affected her financial situation. “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have the income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help,” she said.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage,” Sydney Sweeney added.

She added that she would have to do more than just act if she wants to afford a life in Los Angeles. Several stars indulge in endorsements and become brand ambassadors through which they earn a lot.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney also spoke about how she won’t stop doing n*de scenes. The Euphoria actress has featured in several shirtless scenes on screen, which is a difficult thing to do. But Sweeney says that she won’t stop doing that.

