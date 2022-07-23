Dakota Johnson likes to use a vibrator on her face, and she has a good enough reason for it. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress is known to be vocal about things that people usually won’t talk about openly. One of the things is her preference for s*x toys, which she may use for reasons behind self-pleasure.

Recently, the actress made the headlines after she spoke about her controversial Fifty Shades movies. Johnson shared that even though she wouldn’t have done the films if she knew what she was getting into, the actress has no regret in doing them.

Coming back to the point, Dakota Johnson recently revealed that she likes to use a vibrator on her face. Sharing to Vanity Fair, the Persuasion star uses the machine as a part of her skincare routine. Dakota said that though the vibrator isn’t meant to go on the face, it is “good” as it works as a “makeshift lymphatic drainage massager.”

While speaking about Dakota Johnson and her vibrators, The Lost Daughter actress previously revealed what her preferences are not when it comes to the device. “If you love having a giant pink dildo, all power to you. That’s not my vibe,” she had said. But Johnson also thinks it’s “healthy to have access to quality s*xual-wellness products.”

Taking her love for the self-pleasure device a step further, Dakota is a co-creative director of Maude, a s*xual-wellness brand. actively involved in the brand’s creations. Apart from s*x toys, the company also creates condoms, lubricators, and body wash.

When it comes to her work life, Dakota Johnson recently appeared in ‘Persuasion,’ based on a novel by Jane Austen. The film received criticism over changing a line from the book to a ‘cringe’ dialogue in the movie. Persuasion is available on Netflix.

