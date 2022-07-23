It was exactly a week ago – July 16, 2022, that we heard of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s surprise Vegas wedding. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas’ A Little White Chappel in the presence of their children. While reports state the couple is planning a much bigger ceremony for their friends and family, Ben’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow has now spoken about them getting hitched.

Advertisement

Gwyneth dated Affleck and they were an on-again, off-again couple from the time they met in 1997 until 2000. The couple co-starred in two films together – Shakespeare in Love and Bounce and share a cordial relationship. The Iron Man actress now has this to say about the newlyweds.

Advertisement

On Friday, Gwyneth Paltrow held a Q&A session on her Instagram stories. There she asked her fans to ask her any question and one questioned her about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s surprise Vegas wedding. The fan asked, “How do you feel about ben and JLo” Answering how she feels now that her ex-boyfriend has found his happily ever after, the Avengers actress excitedly replied, “LOVE!!! SO ROMANTIC!!! VERY HAPPY FOR THEM.”

This isn’t the first time Gwyneth Paltrow has shown love and support for her ex Ben Affleck or Jennifer Lopez. In September 2021, the Iron Man actress showered love on the now-newlyweds by commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s stylist Mariel Haenn’s post of Ben Affleck and Lopez’s red-carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival. Paltrow had written, “Okay, this is cute.”

Paltrow isn’t the only ex of Ben Affleck to show support to the newlyweds. Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner alongside Ana de Armas – who briefly dated Affleck in 2020 also showered them with love. Jennifer Lopez’s exes have also shown their support for the couple.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Russo Brothers Are Eager To Produce SS Rajamouli’s Film! Can We Expect Baahubali X Avengers Explosion Soon?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram