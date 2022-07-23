Harry Styles – the former One Direction member, is someone who eludes charms and gives off the vibe that everyone will feel calm and chill in his company. But is it true? Well, who better to reveal if the statement is right than the singer’s friends! And that’s exactly what Lizzo did in a recent interview.

Advertisement

Harry and the ‘Cuz I Love You’ singer share a strong bond. Their friendship was on display for all to see when the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer brought her as a surprise guest during his recent Coachella performance and left all in attendance stunt. Now, in a recent chat, the ‘Juice’ singer has showered love on the pop icon – who now has a course dedicated to him, and how they met each other for the first time. Read on.

Advertisement

During a recent chat with Spout Podcast – via Just Jared, Lizzo got candid about her friendship with British singer Harry Styles. While talking about their first meeting, the ‘About Damn Time’ singer said, “We have an interesting… How much of this story do I tell?” Narrating everything about their first – right from when and why she found him interesting, she said, “I was a fan of his when I saw him. I saw him on SNL and I was like, oh, my gosh. This is incredible music. And then he did ‘Juice’ in his Live Lounge and I was like, oh my gosh, there’s a mutual respect here.”

Talking further about her first meeting with Harry Styles, Lizzo said, “There was a show that we were going to do together and it was like, okay, we got to go to Miami to do this show. Let’s split a jet. So I met Harry basically on a jet, and we flew to Miami together for our first time meeting, and we were talking for a long time.”

Praising the former One Direction member, she continued, “He’s a great person, a great listener, a really good listener and really cares about how you feel, and very funny. So that’s an interesting way to meet somebody for the first time for people with social anxiety. Not the ideal way. But Harry can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable.”

Isn’t that an adorable way to lay the foundation for a friendship!

On the work front, Harry Styles will soon be seen in two back-to-back films – Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Mark Wahlberg Went On A Tirade & Slammed Tom Cruise For Equating Actor’s Job To ‘Fighting In Afghanistan’: “How F*cking Dare You?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram