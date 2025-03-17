Lizzo has found herself at the midst of various controversies, with public focus mainly shifting from her breathtaking vocal talent to the weight of multiple lawsuits over bullying and sexual harassment allegations.

The relentless scrutiny and legal battles pushed the singer into darkness, threatening to consume her. But in a moment she never saw coming, four simple words from a stranger pulled her back from the edge.

Lizzo On A Fan’s Words That Changed Everything

At her Lizzo In Real Life concert in Los Angeles, the About Damn Time hitmaker opened up about the heartbreak that nearly broke her. For the past two years, she had been battling a deep depression, so overwhelming that she questioned if she even wanted to keep going.

“I named (my album Love in Real Life) because about a year and a half ago – it’s so hard for me to talk about – I was in such a dark, deep depression,” Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, explained. “I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore.”

Then, something miraculous happened. As she walked through the crowd at one of her shows, a fan caught her eye and shouted, “Lizzo, I love you!“

The incident was neither planned nor it was rehearsed, but as it turns out, it was everything that she needed.

A Hug That Brought Lizzo Back

The moment Lizzo embraced the stranger, something shifted. The hug, the energy, the raw human connection, it felt real and “so damn good” to Lizzo. That night, nearly 10,000 people wrapped her in a wave of love, and it was, in her own words, “f—ing life-saving.”

She recounted, “And after that experience I was like, ‘Damn, you can’t get this s— on the internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life.'”

Fans Show Support to Lizzo

The clip of Lizzo’s viral speech has been all over social media now, and some fans have come out to voice their support for the singer.

“Brave of Lizzo to open up. Her story will resonate,” one fan wrote. Another said, “My prayers are with her 🙏❤️‍🩹.” “This is honestly so brave of her,” wrote a third while one fan penned, “Glad she’s speaking up about this. Mental health struggles are real, and it takes strength to be open about them. Hope she’s in a much better place now.”

However, even as she holds onto that moment, the storm around her rages on. With multiple lawsuits alleging harassment and discrimination, Lizzo faces intense legal battles that threaten to overshadow her career.

