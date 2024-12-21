Lizzo broke her silence in a candid conversation with Keke Palmer, marking her first in-depth interview since last summer’s shocking allegations of sexual misconduct and creating an unprofessional work environment.

The 36-year-old, appearing on the latest episode of ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer!’ podcast, shared that she intentionally took time to reflect and grow before addressing the accusations, which she described as both unexpected and deeply unsettling.

Her Former Dancers blindsided Lizzo

The rapper details her situation: “2023 was an amazing year for me. It was a career-high, like, we had the Record of the Year at the Grammys for ‘About Damn Time,’ I was on my first arena tour, and I got to bring the wonderful ‘Big Grrrl’ dancers from ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrls’ on stage with me every night. Like, I was living in my dream.”

She added, “Then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit.” Lizzo expressed that the complaint was a complete surprise to her, with no proper indication that it was being prepared or filed.

Identities of the Dancers Who Filed the Lawsuit against Lizzo

The ‘Pink’ singer alluded to the strained relationship between her former backup dancers, Ariana Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, following their lawsuit against her and her Big Grrl Touring company.

In August last year, the dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer, accusing her of sexual and racial harassment and alleging that she fostered a toxic work environment. The claims included accusations of weight-shaming and inappropriate sexual behavior.

The complaint also alleged that Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, pressured them to engage with nude performers at a nightclub and directed them to eat “bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

Lizzo on Why She Was Surprised by the Complaint

Lizzo expressed deep hurt over the situation, noting that the former three dancers involved in the lawsuit were no longer part of her tour until it concluded. Despite this, she emphasized that she had provided them with opportunities and held genuine appreciation and respect for their talent and contribution as dancers.

Addressing the allegations about the nightclub incident, Lizzo clarified that her dancers were never required to accompany her on outings. She explained that the invitations were extended as a gesture of courtesy.

She dismissed most of the allegations as “silly” and “ridiculous” but expressed that the claims of sexual harassment were the ones that upset her the most.

“But let’s be clear, I did nothing wrong,” she added. “So I have no regrets, but I now have this learned experience preparing me for the boss I’m becoming.”

Lizzo is Determined to Fight All the Allegations Against Her

Lizzo has firmly stated that she refuses to settle and will continue to fight the “false” allegations against her until they are all dismissed, despite one recently thrown-out lawsuit.

“There’s a reason that Lizzo continues to fight long after most public figures would have settled – because these allegations are false and can’t be allowed to stand,” Page Six says. “She will not stop fighting until every one of these ridiculous smears is dismissed.”

The case involving Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez is still expected to go to trial.

