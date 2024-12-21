The Real Housewives of Orange County’s recent 18th season enjoyed a significant spike in viewership, its most prominent in the last five years. Fans enjoyed the cast dynamic of Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, and Katie Ginella.

With the season wrapping up last month, the preparations for the filming of season 19 are already on. Fans are excited to see which of them will be making their return. Amidst all of it, there is one face that will not be returning as a friend next season: Alexis Bellino. Here’s what the reality star revealed about her exit from the next season of RHOC.

Alexis Bellino Reveals Why She Is Leaving The Real Housewives Of Orange County

During her appearance on the Going Rogue podcast, Bellino revealed that she would not return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. “I was not asked back next season,” she said and added that it did not come as a shock to her. Calling it “a hard conversation,” she stated that she wasn’t prepared for the casting decisions to be out so soon.

“I didn’t think contracts were coming out like I thought we had more time,” Bellino stated and revealed that though it was a little shocking when the call came, she was “never shocked about that information.” She expressed her thoughts about the same and felt it was a little relief.

“I mean nobody wants the rejection,” she mused, and that nobody wants to hear that they will not be asked to return for another season. “But it already happened to me. It happened to me in season 8. I’ve been there, done that,” she said, referring to her previous exit after the eighth season.

Alexis Bellino On The Real Housewives of Orange County Journey

For the unversed, Alexis Bellino joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 4 and left after season 8. The reality star then returned for season 17, but this time, she was a friend instead of a main cast member. She also shed light on how she felt she didn’t fit in the show anymore after the events of season 18, namely her feud with Shannon Storms Beador.

The Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 19

“I still thought there might be a way they can make it work for everybody to come back. But you know, the cards played the way they did,” she added, accepting that it was hard to bring back someone like her who was not a fan favorite compared to Shannon, who had a group of supporters. As per People, RHOC season 19 is expected to start filming in January, and all the other cast members are reported to be returning for the upcoming season.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: Why Was The Big Bang Theory Banned In China? All We Know About The Unexpected Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News