Ryan Boyajian, who, along with fiancée Jennifer Pedranti, appeared on Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), is reportedly embroiled in the $17 million gambling and theft scandal involving the former interpreter of Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter of Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani, agreed to plead guilty to US charges that he illegally transferred nearly $17m from the athlete’s bank account. The Los Angeles Prosecutors contend Mizuhara used that money to pay off unlawful gambling debts to an illegal bookmaker.

RHOC castmate Ryan Boyajian, 46, was alleged to be the bookmaker’s associate to whom interpreter Ippei Mizuhara wired money to pay his gambling debts, ESPN reported. In response to the report, Boyajian’s lawyer told ESPN, “Because there is an active investigation and Ryan is working with the authorities, he can’t confirm or deny what is going on. He is not a bookmaker or a sub-bookie.”

In light of the allegations, here’s everything we know about the RHOC cast member.

Ryan Boyajian is a mortgage consultant at Boyajian Brokerage

The 17th season of Real Housewives of Orange County, Which Premiered in June 2023 introduced viewers to Jennifer Pedranti. Her alleged affair with boyfriend Ryan Boyajian became a contentious storyline in the Bravo reality series.

Jennifer, a Yoga Studio owner who was married to her former husband for 18 years, was rumored to have had an illicit relationship with Ryan Boyajian while still married. The couple, Jennifer and Ryan, denied engaging in an alleged affair while the former was still married to her husband.

Meanwhile, Ryan Boyajian, who shares two kids with his ex-wife Heather, has been divorced since 2012. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a mortgage consultant for his company, Boyajian Brokerage. He is currently estimated to be worth somewhere between 90K to 1M, according to Meawww. He started his career as a tennis professional at the esteemed Bill Clark Tennis Academy in 2007.

In 2010, Ryan transitioned into a role as an On-Premise Sales Representative at Double Eagle Distributing, Inc., and went on to establish his own company, Boyajian Brokerage.

Jennifer and Ryan have been dating for two years after RHOC star Tamra Judge reportedly introduced them. They live together in Orange County and look after seven children, four dogs, and two foster cats.

Must Read: Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt’s Saree Stuns The Internet! Fans Say She’s Bridgerton Material!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News