The Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexa Curtin, who is Lynne Curtin’s daughter, is now facing the music after pleading guilty to multiple criminal counts against her. She is now sentenced to 68 days in jail, three years of probation, and restitution fees.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Alexa has pleaded guilty to multiple criminal offences, including possession of a controlled substance and substance paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, vandalism, and petty theft.

Advertisement

According to The Blast, Alexa Curtin will be sentenced to informal probation for a period of three years, restitution and she was ordered to complete a three-month first offender alcohol program.

The 28-year-old reality tv star has been in and out of jail for the past several years. She was on the run for nearly one year before her court appearance last week. In spite of her troubled past, Alexa won’t be serving a 68-day sentence. Reportedly, she was sentenced and released from jail the same day after seemingly being credited with “time served”. She had spent time behind bars prior to last week’s appearance in court.

The report also stated that five separate cases have been registered against her. However, one of those cases, which included possession of a controlled substance charge, was thrown out. And since Alexa Curtin had pleaded guilty to charges of petty theft and battery after a case was filed against her in 2016, she has been facing a potential probation violation.

Later, it was confirmed that her probation for that particular case had ended prior to the potential violation and she was able to avoid an increased sentence. She not only faced legal troubles due to her drug abuse. Alexa’s six years of marriage also ended in the process. She had filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael DeVecchio.

Must Read: The Vampire Diaries Returning With Season 9? Ian Somerhalder Breaks Silence!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube