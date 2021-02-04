The Vampire Diaries has been more than special for some fans. Starring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley amongst others, the show enjoyed a successful run over 8 seasons. Since a while now, rumours have been rife that a Season 9 is on the cards. Reports even suggested that it could release in 2021. Actor Ian Somerhalder is now breaking his silence and quashing all the rumours.

For the unversed, Ian played the role of hunky vampire Damon Salvatore on the supernatural series. The show last went off the air in 2017 leaving many fans upset. In fact, Nina Dobrev too keeps sharing BTS moments as she reminisces the sweet memories.

Ian Somerhalder recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show. The actor was asked about the rumoured comeback of The Vampire Diaries. Before you read his reaction, SPOILER ALERT ahead!

Ian Somerhalder replied, “Like what would happen? Stefan and Damon are, you know — Damon has like grey hair and they’re, they have canes like, ‘Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby. You know what I mean? No.”

Furthermore, Ian also added that The Vampire Diaries already had a satisfying run that it deserved. “Listen, it ran it, it ran a great course. And now it’s still living. That’s what’s so amazing. It’s still living,” he said, adding that fans can always watch it on Netflix!

Meanwhile, a few days back Nina Dobrev created a lot of noise when she joked that Justin Bieber is her lovechild.

It all began when leading Hollywood portal E! News shared a picture of Paul Wesley alongside pop singer Justin Bieber. There was an uncanny resemblance between both and fans strongly agreed to it as well. “We know Paul Wesley and Justin Bieber aren’t the same person but have we ever seen them in a room together?” read the caption.

The highlight of the post turned out when Paul Wesley took to the comment section and wrote, “He’s my son.” Fans couldn’t help but appreciated Wesley’s great sense of humour. There turned out to be as many as 30K likes on his comment.

The fun banter was continued by Nina Dobrev. She hinted that they are actually the mom and dad to Justin Bieber and called him, “our love child.”

