Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently welcomed their baby girl Khai. The supermodel has also embraced motherhood and has been busy as a bee lately. Gigi has now taken on yet another responsibility of prepping goodie baskets for her friends who will soon turn proud parents.

The supermodel revealed that she has been sending goodies filled with things to her friends who will be welcoming their baby soon. She also joked that her mailman might think she is running a small baby shop as she has been sending many goodie hampers.

Gigi Hadid on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote, “With all the favourite-things goodies I’m sending to friends who are about to be parents, the mailman must think I’m running a small baby shop from inside my house.” Take a look at the tweet below:

With all the favorite-things goodies I’m sending to friends who are about to be parents, the mail man must think I’m running a small baby shop from inside my house. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 3, 2021 Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gigi revealed to the world that their newborn is named Khai. While the name us unique, the meaning of this wonderful name is equally interesting. A source close to the couple revealed to Hollywood Life why they chose this name and the specific date to reveal the name.

The source said, “It’s not a huge surprise that Gigi decided to name her daughter ‘Khai’ because she chose that name in honour of her grandmother, Khairiah, who is the mother of her dad, Mohamed.” The insider also said, “Bella Hadid’s middle name is Khair, so it’s sort of becoming a family tradition and a way to tribute their loved one. Also knowing that her grandmother came from royalty, it seemed fitting since Zayn Malik’s last name means ‘king’.”

Gigi Hadid revealed her baby girl’s name subtly as she changed her Instagram bio to read “Khai’s mom”. Moreover, fans even noticed that Zayn Malik’s new Arabic tattoo translated to the name “Khai.”

So what do you think about Gigi Hadid’s gesture? Let us know what you think in the comments.

