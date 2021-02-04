Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has hit rock-bottom and now the whole world knows about it. Reportedly the pair are getting a divorce soon and the rumours have been doing rounds on social media for a while now. And in a recent report, the rapper has moved his 500 pairs of sneakers out of his wife’s Calabasas house.

Sources close to the couple have been making statements about their relationship and revealing that Kim no longer wants to deal with Kanye’s unpredictable behaviour.

While the divorce is still pending, Kanye West decided to move his sneakers as reported by Page Six. Kim Kardashian is currently in the Turks and Caicos with family and the rapper is reportedly busy moving items from his wife’s Calabasas residence. Now since West has a super successful collaboration with Adidas, we are all assuming he’s busy moving the Yeezy’s.

Meanwhile, a source close to E!News revealed that the couple is no longer speaking to each other and said, “She is trying to stay strong and move on with her life.”

The source explains that Kim Kardashian has yet not started the legal proceeding and said, “Is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce.”

The source further added that their separation is “completely official in her mind”.

Talking about Kanye West, the source said, “Kanye is also completely done with the marriage and is moving on.”

The source added, “He doesn’t care what Kim’s priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement. He will file before she’s ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does.”

Meanwhile, all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are well aware of Kim Kardashian’s marriage situation with Kanye West and are being really supportive of their sister. And although the rapper is like a brother to them, it’s for best that they part ways.

