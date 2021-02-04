High flyer Rey Mysterio is one of its kind in WWE. The 619 machine has been entertaining us for a long time now but as his 23-year-old son Dominik made an in-ring debut, rumours of his retirement were in full force. Also, his feud with Seth Rollins and that creepy ‘eye to eye’ match was said to be part of his last storylines. But thankfully, that’s not the case!

A few months back, we learnt that Rey‘s contract with the company is expiring soon and everyone had their eyes on pro-wrestlers next move. Some said that he’ll be joining the rival promotion AEW, while others refuted it saying Rey will stay loyal to Vince McMohan. Now, the good update coming in is, the high flyer is here to stay in WWE.

It’s not us making any speculations but Rey Mysterio himself has spilt beans on his stay. Without disclosing many details on contract renewal, he said “there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey in WWE,” while talking to Sports Illustrated.

Now, that’s really cheerful news for all Rey Mysterio fans who were wishing to see him performing his maverick moves inside the ring!

Meanwhile, earlier, on pre ‘Hell in a Cell’ episode of WWE’s Spanish language show WWE Ahora, Rey had expressed his desire to face Fin Balor to in a Hell in a Cell match. I think I’d like to face Finn Balor.

“Talking about Hell in a Cell… I think I’d like to face Finn Balor. That would be historical … I’ve faced Finn Balor only once, at Survivor Series 2018. I had great chemistry with him. Since then, I haven’t crossed paths with him. But if I could choose, I’d pick Finn in a Hell in a Cell match,” Rey had said.

