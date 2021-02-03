Royal Rumble 2021 was hopefully the last WWE event that saw no live audience and thus, there’s a hell of excitement for upcoming Wrestlemania 37. As shared earlier by Stephanie McMahon, the company is bringing back the crowd for WM 37. Now, that’s something all fans are happy for, but on the other side, the event will be a not-so-great one for John Cena fans.

One of the tons of Wrestlemania 37 speculations had it that John is all set to make his return at the biggest event in pro-wrestling history. But now, the star wrestler himself has denied the possibility of him being making his presence at WM. Yes, that’s really sad news for Cenation. Cena’s busy schedule to be blamed for it!

John Cena revealed that he is currently shooting for HBO Max series, Peacemaker. He’ll be busy shooting for the project till July, thus will have to skip Wrestlemania 37 which is scheduled on 10th and 11th April 2021.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, John Cena said, “It’s very difficult to say because I know it’s going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at Wrestlemania this year.”

For the unversed, recently WWE unveiled the dates and venues of Wrestlemania 37, 38 and 39 through an amusing video. The video also featured John Cena, thus hinting at his possible return for the event.

In a video released by WWE on Twitter, one could see Triple H, Stephanie McMohan as in-studio newsreaders. John and Sasha Banks are seen as reporters, while Roman Reigns is seen on the panel along with his advocate, Paul Heyman. It’s Roman who introduces us to Wrestlemania 37’s venue which is Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Sasha revealed about Wrestlemania 38’s venue and John was seen speaking about 39th event.

