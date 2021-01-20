2020 proved to be the worst year for both WWE and its fans. No one would have ever imagined that an event like Wrestlemania will take place without the arena. Sadly, Covid-19 pandemic spoilt all the mood as the event took place in a closed environment. But as everything seems to get normal, one good piece of news has come in straight from the mouth of an authoritative person.

Advertisement

Just a couple of days ago, dates and venues for upcoming three Wrestlemania events were unveiled. Now, it’s learnt that this year’s event i.e. Wrestlemania 37 will take place in the presence of a live audience. Yes, you read that right! Not pre-recorded tapings, Thunderdome and all that stuff, but there will be fans cheering all across the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Vince McMahon‘s daughter and WWE chief brand officer, Stephanie McMahon revealed of getting fans back in the picture for Wrestlemania 37. She said, “I’m thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance. That’s the current plan. Of course, ticket information is not available yet ’cause we’re still trying to figure out all the different machinations.”

Even though there’s no clarity about how many people would be allowed to attend Wrestlemania 37, fans’ return in itself has made our day.

Meanwhile, the event is scheduled to take place on 10th and 11th April 2021.

It was on 17th January, when WWE surprised everyone by announcing the upcoming Wrestlemanias’ dates in much advance. None other than John Cena, Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks joined an amusing video to unleash the big breaking news.

In a video released by WWE on Twitter, we saw Triple H, Stephanie McMohan as in-studio newsreaders. John Cena and Sasha Banks were seen as reporters, while Roman Reigns was seen on the panel along with his advocate, Paul Heyman. It was Roman who introduced us to WM 37’s venue which is Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Must Read: The Miz Lauds The Rock: “He Made Me Love WWE Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube