It’s really sad to say that WWE currently has just a few names who can cut some engaging promos. Amongst such rare pro-wrestlers, one name that never skips our mind is The Miz. Be it any opponent, you never feel like switching off the television when the ‘awesome’ star is having a war of words. Behind that charismatic and captivating presence, there’s a bit of The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson’s influence as the Money In The Bank contract holder’s words suggest so.

In a recent chat, the 40-year-old pro-wrestling superstar spoke on the ‘most electrifying man in the sports entertainment’. He lauded the Dwayne Johnson’s mic skills, in-ring presence and charisma. The ‘awesome’ star reveals it’s the big Hollywood guy who made him fall in love with the promotion again and find that lost zeal.

While speaking with SunSport, The Miz thanked The Rock for inspiring him. He said, “The Rock made me love WWE again. Every time he talked, I wanted to hear what he was going to say next. Every time he was in the ring, I wanted to see what was going to happen.”

Till date, no matter how long The Rock stays away from the ring, he knows very well how to get people’s attention and keep them glued to their sits. Dwayne Johnson’s on-mic content is far away from stale, which is why the arena listens to him like a small kid.

“It’s kind of crazy, I did get in the ring with Rock and feel the energy and the electricity… The Rock says he’s ‘the most electrifying man in sports-entertainment’ – that’s true… When you get in the ring with him and you hear the audience, there’s an electricity that literally gives you goosebumps. There’s nothing quite like it,” The Miz added while speaking on Brahma Bull’s charm and connect with the fans.

Well, we truly agree on every bit of The Miz’s statement for the greatest one. What about you?

