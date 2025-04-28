When S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period actioner Baahubali: The Beginning arrived in 2015, it changed the landscape of Indian cinema. With breathtaking visuals, epic war sequences, intense performances, and gripping storytelling, a new benchmark for the Indian film industry was created. Two years later, its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion followed, and became the second highest-grossing film globally. But are you aware of the kind of prep work that Prabhas did for his physically demanding role in the Baahubali films? Read on to know all about it.

Prabhas Met WWE Superstar The Undertaker For Baahubali Prep Work

We all witnessed how beautifully Prabhas nailed the part in the Baahubali films. To prepare for the role, the dashing actor left no stone unturned. As per a report by Republic World, he went to the USA, where he interacted with and observed the training regimen and diet followed by WWE superstars, including the legendary wrestler The Undertaker, to look like them. In fact, he was so impressed with the fitness-related equipment in the USA that he got gym machines worth a whopping Rs.1.5 crores sent to India.

How Prabhas Gained A Massive 20 Kgs For Baahubali

Prabhas reportedly followed a grueling diet plan consisting of 40 egg whites and protein supplements just for breakfast. From weighing 82 kgs, he gradually transformed into a 100 kg beast, which helped him a lot in playing the part of Amrendra Baahubali in both films. He trained for six hours a day for six months straight to get the incredible physique he had in Baahubali. It was a tremendous transformation indeed.

Baahubali 1 & 2 Plot & Where To Watch The Films

The first Baahubali film follows the story of a man who accidentally learns about his royal lineage and learns how his father was betrayed by his scheming brother for the throne. The sequel revolves around how he vows to seek justice and exact revenge from the evil king, rescue his mother, and restore his father’s lost legacy. You can watch Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, and SonyLIV OTT platforms.

What’s Next For Prabhas?

Prabhas, whose last film was Kalki 2898 AD, will next be seen in the fantasy film Kannappa (in a cameo), the romantic horror movie The Raja Saab, the historical film Fauji, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spirit, and the highly anticipated Salaar sequel Salaar 2, among other projects.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ambitious Pan-India Lineup: From Salaar 2 to Daayra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News