When S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period actioner Baahubali: The Beginning arrived in 2015, it changed the landscape of Indian cinema. With breathtaking visuals (remember the waterfall scene), epic war sequences, intense performances, and gripping storytelling, a new benchmark for the Indian film industry was created.

Around two years later, its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion followed, and it became the second highest-grossing film globally (after Aamir Khan’s Dangal).

S.S. Rajamouli’s Favourite – Baahubali 1 or Baahubali 2?

In 2018, popular Indian filmmaker Karan Johar invited three key people of the Baahubali film series on his talk show Koffee with Karan. They were none other than S.S. Rajamouli, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati. During the rapid-fire round, the host asked Rajamouli, “Which is your favourite? Baahubali 1 or Baahubali 2?”

Rajamouli thought for a few seconds and his answer was – “Baahubali 1” (yes, you read that right!). After Rajamouli’s candid and prompt reply, even Prabhas was caught off guard and confessed that even he did not know that the first Baahubali movie was dearer to the dynamic director, out of the two films.

Why Baahubali 1 Could Be Rajamouli’s Favourite Film?

We think Rajamouli might have named Baahubali 1 his favourite one because that’s the film in which the world-building initially happened. The audience witnessed the grand and magical world of Mahishmati, and the epic characters like Amrendra Baahubali, Bhallaladeva, and Katappa were introduced to the audience.

From a filmmaker’s perspective, the same logic holds true. There’s something about creating something from scratch, and it stays closer to your heart. Probably that’s the reason Baahubali 1 is Rajamouli’s favourite pick.

Baahubali 1 Vs Baahubali 2 – Critical Reception Comparison

Now that we know which one the maker of the Baahubali films likes more out of the two Baahubali movies, let’s do a quick check on the critics’ and viewers’ thoughts about the two films. Baahubali 1 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, while Baahubali 2 has received a marginally lower RT critics’ score of 88%. And Baahubali 1’s IMDb user rating is 8/10, and Baahubali 2’s IMDb rating stands a bit higher at 8.2/10. So, as per the above data, critics thought that Baahubali 1 was a better film, while viewers liked Baahubali 2 more than the first film.

Baahubali 1 & 2 Plot & Where to Watch Them

The first film follows the story of a man who accidentally learns about his royal lineage and learns how his father was betrayed by his scheming brother for the throne. The sequel revolves around how he vows to seek justice and exact revenge from the evil king, rescue his mother, and restore his father’s lost legacy. You can watch both Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, and SonyLIV OTT platforms.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Pushpa 2 TV Verdict: IPL Turns Spoil Sport As Allu Arjun Fails To Beat Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’s TRP!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News