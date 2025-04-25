Thala Ajith’s Tamil action-comedy Good Bad Ugly is basking as the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025 globally. On its 15th day, the movie manages to hold a steady pace and is now eyeing to cross 250 crores in its worldwide collection. However, the film is yet to achieve the success tag. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 15th day.

Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the Thala Ajith starrer 1.41 crores when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 30% since the movie amassed 2.02 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 145.9 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film now comes to 172.16 crores. The movie has garnered 65 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Good Bad Ugly now stands to 237.16 crores.

It is now inching towards surpassing 250 crores and needs 12.84 crores for the same. The movie axed Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 globally. For the unversed, Dragon’s lifetime collection was 154 crores when it came to the worldwide collection.

Not only this but the Thala Ajith starrer also surpassed Ram Charan’s Game Changer to become the third-highest grossing Indian film of 2025 when it comes to its India net collection. However, it will not be able to topple Sankranthiki Vasthunam which enjoys the second position. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to tick off more milestone in the coming days.

Good Bad Ugly has been directed by Adhik Ravichandran. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das and Prabhu in the lead roles. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sachein Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 7: Unreal Domination By Thalapathy Vijay, It’s 2nd Highest-Grosser Among South Re-Releases After Ghilli!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News