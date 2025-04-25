Gangers, starring Sundar C, Vadivelu, and Catherine Tresa in key roles, arrived in theatres yesterday. It had decent expectations in the pre-release stage, but now, as actuals have come, the start could be described as slow. On day 1, it failed to even touch the 1 crore mark at the Indian box office. However, compared to Sundar’s last theatrical release, it has taken a much higher start. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

The Kollywood action comedy is written by Sundar C and Venkat Raghavan. It is directed by Sundar C, thus marking his directorial return after the success of Aranmanai 4. Upon its release yesterday, it opened to mixed reviews from critics. Many described it as entertaining in parts, especially during the second half. It is said to be a passable affair that offers nothing special.

Among the ticket-buying audience, too, Gangers is witnessing mixed word-of-mouth. This has resulted in no significant growth for the film throughout the opening day, leading to a low score.

Gangers takes a slow start!

Marking the reunion of Sundar C and Vadivelu after 15 years, Gangers earned an estimated 58 lakh net at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. It’s a slow start, but compared to Sundar C’s last theatrical release, Vallan, it opened with a 427.27% higher collection. For those who don’t know, Vallan earned 11 lakh on the opening day.

Gangers started with 10% occupancy in the morning shows. It saw a jump of up to 14% in the afternoon shows. In the evening shows, there was a slight drop as the occupancy was 13%. There was a limited jump of up to 17% in the night shows. Overall, the film had an occupancy of just 14% on Thursday.

Since the reactions of the audience are mixed, no significant jump is expected today. The least expectation would be to touch the 1 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office Day 1 Prediction: After L2: Empuraan’s Blast, Mohanlal Aims For His 4th Biggest Opener Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News